Birmingham City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Birmingham City host a beleaguered Reading side at St. Andrew's Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to continue their winning run.

The Blues have won each of their last three games on the bounce to breathe new life into their campaign, and have now climbed up to 13th in the table.

Reading, meanwhile, are in a contrasting run of form, losing their last four games to mount pressure on manager Veljko Paulovic.

Another setback at the weekend could make it their worst run in the league in more than eight years. They went seven games without a win between February and April 2013.

Birmingham City vs Reading Head-To-Head

There have been 43 clashes between the sides before, with Reading winning only 14 times. Birmingham have beaten on 17 occasions.

Last season, the Blues completed a league double over their visitors, winning 2-1 both home and away.

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Birmingham City vs Reading Team News

Birmingham

Head coach Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin are both expected to remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks. Adan George is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury. Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong, who recently underwent surgery, will be sidelined for 16 weeks.

Dion Sanderson and Jordan Graham are doubts for the game.

Injured: Kristian Pedersen, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong, Adan George

Doubtful: Dion Sanderson, Jordan Graham

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

Danny Drinkwater missed their clash with a soft tissue problem but manager Veljko Paulovic is expecting to have the former Leicester City man back for Saturday.

Andy Yiadom had to be isolated due to a Covid situation.

However, this is only the tip of the iceberg, with as many as 10 other players currently out injured, including Alen Halilovic and Michael Morrison.

Injured: Alen Halilovic, Michael Morrison, Junior Hoilett, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite, Femi Azeez, Felipe Araruna, Dejan Tetek

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andy Yiadom

Birmingham City vs Reading Predicted XI

Birmingham City (3-4-2-1): Matija Sarkic; Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, George Friend; Jordan Graham, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Jeremie Bela; Riley McGree, Scott Hogan; Troy Deeney.

Reading (3-5-2): Luke Southwood; Tom Holmes, Scott Dann, Liam Moore; Tyrell Ashcroft, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria, Baba Rahman; John Swift, George Puscas.

Birmingham City vs Reading Prediction

Reading are not only stuck in a rut at the moment but are also experiencing worrying offensive issues, having failed to score in each of their last three games.

In fact, they managed only three shots on target in 270 minutes of action.

Birmingham, contrastingly, have found momentum in their campaign and should be able to build on it with a fourth successive victory.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-0 Reading

