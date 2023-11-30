Birmingham City vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Birmingham City and Rotherham United will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 19 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers in midweek. All six goals came after the break, with Sammie Szmodics and Siriki Dembele each scoring braces for the two sides, while James Hill and Harry Leonard found the back of the net for Blackburn.

Rotherham United, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Hull City. Three goals were scored in the first half, with Tyler Morton, Jaden Philogene and Scott Twine all scoring before the break while Philogene added a second right at the start of the second half.

The defeat left the Millers in 23rd spot in the table, having garnered 12 points from 18 games. Birmingham City are 16th with 22 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Birmingham City vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 38th meeting between the two sides. Birmingham City have 20 wins to their name, Rotherham United were victorious in seven games, while 10 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Birmingham City claimed a 2-0 home win.

The last four head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Rotherham's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Birmingham City's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Rotherham United have scored only three first-half away goals in the Championship this calendar year.

Rotherham United are without an away win in their last 22 games on their travels, losing 14 and drawing eight.

Birmingham City vs Rotherham Prediction

Wayne Rooney has struggled since his appointment as Birmingham City manager, losing five of his seven games in charge. Furthermore, his side have not kept a clean sheet and have conceded 16 goals under his management.

Rotherham United, for their part, are running out of time to preserve their Championship status. The Millers are currently managerless and have the worst away record in the division.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Rotherham

Birmingham City vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals