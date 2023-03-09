Birmingham City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2023

Birmingham City host Rotherham United at St. Andrew's in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to end their five-game winless run in the league.

After losing four on the bounce, the Blues managed to pick up a point against Wigan Athletic last weekend in a 1-1 draw but failed to win once more.

Juninho Bacuna gave them an early lead before Ashley Fletcher restored parity for the Latics around the hour mark.

With 39 points in the bag from 35 games, Birmingham are 19th in the EFL Championship league table, just a point and position adrift of their next opponents.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are seeing improvements lately after witnessing a period of disappointing results themselves as the Millers went five games in a row without a victory.

However, since then, they have picked up seven points from a possible nine in their next three to drive further clear of the relegation zone.

In their last game, Matt Taylor's side beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at home, with Jordan Hugill at the double and another goal from Hakeen Odoffin.

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Birmingham and Rotherham have clashed 36 times, with the Blues winning 19 times over the Millers and losing on seven occasions.

Rotherham beat Birmingham 2-0 earlier this season for their first win in the fixture since September 2012 and the first at home since 1989.

Birmingham have won seven of their last 10 home league games against Rotherham.

Rotherham are looking to complete a league double over Birmingham for the first time since the 1966-67 season.

Birmingham have picked up just seven points in their last 12 league matches, losing five of their last six on home soil.

Rotherham have won two of their last three league games, as many as they had in their previous 18 matches.

Rotherham's Jordan Hugill hasn't scored in consecutive games in the league since July 2020.

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United Prediction

This is a clash of two struggling teams who've had below average campaigns so far. Given that the relegation zone isn't too far away, neither would want to lose at this stage, and could hence settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Rotherham United

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

