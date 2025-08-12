Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025

Birmingham City will welcome Sheffield United to St. Andrew's in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Both teams were eliminated from the second round last season.
City met Ipswich Town in their EFL Championship campaign opener and were held to a 1-1 home draw. After a goalless first half, Jay Stansfield broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, and late drama ensued as George Hirst scored a stoppage-time equalizer from the penalty spot.
Sheffield got their league campaign underway with a 4-1 home loss to Bristol City. Tyrese Campbell had equalized in the 14th minute, but Bristol scored two goals apiece in either half to register a comfortable win.
Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 114 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 47-44 lead in wins, and 23 games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the Championship in May 2023, and the visitors recorded a 2-1 away win.
- They have met just twice in the Carabao Cup thus far. Birmingham have registered away wins in both games.
- The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in their last four competitive games.
- Birmingham have suffered two defeats at home across all competitions in 2025, with one registered in the FA Cup and the second one registered in the EFL Trophy.
- Sheffield have seen conclusive results in their last five away games, suffering three defeats.
- The hosts have won just one of their last six meetings against Sheffield. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five games in that period.
Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Prediction
The Blues are unbeaten in their last three home games, though two games have ended in draws. They have kept two clean sheets and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, and they have scored one goal apiece in these games.
The Blades suffered a 4-1 loss in the Championship last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won their last two away games while keeping clean sheets. Their last two wins in this fixture have been registered on their travels.
Birmingham should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield United
Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Birmingham City to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes