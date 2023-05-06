Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8, 2023

Birmingham City and Sheffield United draw the curtain on their EFL Championship campaign when they square off on Monday (May 8). While the Blues have endured a disappointing campaign, they will look to snap their two-game losing streak and end the season on a high.

Birmingham failed to find their feet on Saturday, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The Blues have now lost three of their last four outings, with a 1-0 win over Millwall on April 18 being the exception.

This poor run of form has seen John Eustace’s men drop to 17th place in the standings, where they're level on 53 points with 16th-placed Stoke City.

Meanwhile, Sheffield have secured promotion to the Premier League, thanks to their nine-point lead over third-placed Luton Town. However, the Blades are coming off a1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town, which confirmed the Terriers’ safety and Championship status.

Before that loss, Paul Heckingbottom’s side were on a run of four wins, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets since mid-April.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 47 wins from the last 113 meetings, Birmingham boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Sheffield have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Birmingham are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games against the Blades, winning thrice since January 2012.

The Blues are winless in five of their last six games, losing three.

Sheffield have lost their last three away games across competitions since a 1-0 win at Norwich City on April 1.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Prediction

While Birmingham have been far from impressive in recent weeks, they will look to close out the season on a high. Sheffield have struggled against the Blues, so the spoils could be shared in this one.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Sheffield

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last eight clashes.)

