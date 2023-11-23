Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Birmingham City will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to St. Andrew's Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 17 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Sunderland a fortnight ago. Jobe Bellingham and Adil Aouchiche scored either side of Dion Sanderson's own goal to help the Black Cats claim the win while Koji Miyoshi's 30th-minute strike was inconsequential to the result.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 at home to Millwall. Murray Wallace, George Saville, Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy all scored for the visitors.

The defeat left the Owls rooted to the bottom of the standings having garnered six points from 16 games and they are nine points away from safety. Birmingham are 18th with 19 points to show for their efforts in 16 games.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 102nd meeting between the two sides. Birmingham City have 39 wins to their name, Sheffield Wednesday were victorious 35 times, while 27 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2021 when Birmingham claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Birmingham City are winless in their last five league games, losing four games in this sequence.

Sheffield Wednesday have the worst attack in the league, having scored just seven goals in 16 games.

Five of Birmingham City's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced four goals or more.

Sheffield Wednesday have not scored a second-half goal in any of their last 13 games.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Wayne Rooney was appointed as Birmingham City manager in October but things have not improved for the West Midlands outfit since then. They have an opportunity to get their first win under the former England international when they host the worst team in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday have claimed just one win all season long and are on course to be relegated just one season after gaining promotion from League One.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals