Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Birmingham City will host Sheffield Wednesday at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side enjoyed a very strong start to their season but seem to have run out of steam early in the campaign as they sit 11th in the table with 10 points.

They were beaten 3-0 by promotion hopefuls Coventry City in their game on Saturday, falling behind in the opening 20 minutes of the contest before a red card to Jack Robinson later in the half all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, have endured a turbulent season on and off the pitch but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They picked up a useful point in their 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers last time out, heading into the break with the advantage thanks to a Dominic Iorfa header before their opponents leveled the scores from the spot early after the restart.

The visitors sit 23rd in the table with just five points from seven matches, but could exit the drop zone with maximum points in Birmingham this week.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 103 meetings between Birmingham and Wednesday. The hosts have won 40 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer, with their other 27 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash last February, which the visitors won 2-0.

Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both sides registering two wins and three draws in their last seven.

Birmingham have the joint-second-worst offensive record in the English second tier this term, with five goals scored in seven games. Wednesday, meanwhile, have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the division with 13 goals conceded.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Blues have lost four of their last five games across all competitions, failing to score any goals in each of those defeats. They are, however, undefeated at home in the Championship this season and will be looking forward to Tuesday's game.

The Owls are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing each of their three games prior. They have been solid on the road of late, but could see defeat against a slightly stronger side this week.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

