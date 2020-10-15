Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday  prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City will be quietly pleased with their start to the 2020-21 season under new boss Aitor Karanka.

They have brought home six points in their opening four games following their 1-1 draw away at Stoke prior to the international break.

Although their defence is sturdy, the Blues will be slightly concerned about the lack of firepower in attack, having scored just three league goals so far this term.

Sheffield Wednesday currently lie bottom of the table as they continue to chip away at their 12-point deduction for breaching finance regulations last season.

After an encouraging opening day win, the Owls have failed to win a league fixture since and will be determined to go no longer without another three points.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

The hosts have had a good time against this weekend's opponents in recent years, not losing to Wednesday in their last six encounters.

The last three meetings have all ended in draws and all of the past 16 games between the pair have been in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday last beat the St Andrew's outfit in February 2017 but have not won in Birmingham since February 2016.

Out of the 81 meetings between the two clubs, Birmingham have come out triumphant 38 times while Sheffield Wednesday have come away with the win in 34 of those 81 games.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Birmingham City signed Australian midfielder Riley McGree on loan for the rest of the season during the international break.

The 21-year-old, who joins North Carolina-based franchise Charlotte FC immediately after signing from Australian side Adelaide United, may be called into the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Karanka could hand summer signing Mikel San Jose his debut this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday will most likely name Barry Bannan in their starting XI after turning down a bid from Brentford for him this week.

The club also learned the extent of Tom Dele-Bashiru's injury, with the 21-year-old now facing six months on the touchline for suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last week’s draw to QPR.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Birmingham City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Krisitan Pederson, Adam Clayton, Mikel San Jose, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela, Lucas Jutkiewicz

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson, Liam Shaw, Tom Lees, Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach, Izzy Brown, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson

One thing you can say about Birmingham City this season is that they are defensively astute and know how to keep the opposition out.

That combined with Dele-Bashiru’s long-term injury and speculation surrounding Barry Bannan, which is sure to rock the boat slightly, could see the Blues claim a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday