Birmingham City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Two sides at opposite ends of the EFL Championship square off on Saturday (March 2) as Birmingham City host Southampton at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium.

Birmingham were sent crashing back down to earth on Saturday, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at the Portman Road Stadium. Before that, the Blues snapped their three-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on February 13, four days before a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

With 38 points from 33 games, Birmingham are 18th in the Championship, just three points above the dotted line.

Southampton, meanwhile, were dumped out of the FA Cup on Wednesday following a 3-0 loss to newly crowned EFL Cup winners Liverpool at Anfield. The Saints turn their attention to the Championship, where they have lost their last two games, claiming three points from the last 12.

Despite their recent slump in form, Southampton remain on course to secure an automatic return to the Premier League, as they sit fourth in the league table, just five points off second-placed Leeds United.

Birmingham City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 49 meetings, Southampton lead 21-17.

Southampton are on a three-game unbeaten run against the Blues, winning twice, since a 2-1 loss in August 2009.

Birmingham have won their last three home games across competitions, scoring five and conceding two since a 2-2 draw with Swansea City on January 13.

Southampton are on a three-game losing streak across competitions.

The Saints have lost once in 13 Championship away games, winning seven, since October.

Birmingham City vs Southampton Prediction

Birmingham will fancy their chances off seeing off a floundering Southampton side who have suffered a drop in form recently. However, the Saints boast the firepower needed to get the job done, so expect them to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-3 Southampton

Birmingham City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Southampton’s last seven outings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 meetings.)