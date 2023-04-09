Birmingham City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2023 

Birmingham City host Stoke City at St Andrew's on Monday (April 10) in the Championship.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but have picked up key points in recent weeks to steer clear of the drop zone. Birmingham played out a 1-1 draw against Reading in their last outing, with Lukas Jutkiewicz scoring the equaliser to end his ten-game goal drought. Birmingham are 16th in the standings with 49 points from 40 games. They are just two points behind Stoke and will leapfrog them with a win.

Stoke, meanwhile, are playing well, making a late push for the top-half. However, they lost 2-1 to Bristol City on Friday (April 7). They took the lead in the first half via a Nick Powell strike before conceding a late equaliser. The visitors have picked up 51 points from 40 games and sit 14th in the league table.

Birmingham City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 108 meetings between Birmingham and Stoke, who lead 44-39.

The hosts are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Eight of Stoke's 14 league wins this season have come away from home.

Nine of Birmingham's 17 league defeats this season have come at home.

The Potters have scored 53 goals this season, the second-most in the bottom half of the Championship.

Birmingham City vs Stoke City Prediction

Birmingham are on a three-game unbeaten run after losing five of their seven games. They have won their last two home games. Meanwhile, Stoke's latest result snapped their five-game unbeaten streak. They have won three of their last four away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Birmingham 0-1 Stoke

Birmingham City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups at St. Andrew's.)

