Birmingham City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Birmingham City and Stoke City will trade tackles at St Andrew's on Saturday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

This matchday 41 fixture will pit 21st against 11th, with Stoke City currently safe in mid-table. Birmingham City, on the other hand, sit just above the relegation zone and would be keen to get all three points to boost their survival hopes.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Brentford on Tuesday.

Stoke City suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall a day earlier. Goals from Mason Bennett and Murray Wallace helped the Lions pick up all three points.

📆 2006



The Potters brought back the three points from Portman Road.#ThrowbackThursday #SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j2WIFts5SY — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 8, 2021

Birmingham City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 104 occasions in the past and Stoke City have a slightly better record in previous games between the teams.

The Potters have 44 wins and 23 draws to their name, while Birmingham City were victorious on 37 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 4 October 2020 when goals from Harlee Deam and Nick Powell ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides have identical records in their most recent games, with seven points picked up from the last 15 available.

Advertisement

Birmingham City form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Stoke City form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Birmingham City vs Stoke City Team News

Birmingham City

Ivan Sanchez and Boyd-Munce Carlos both missed the fixture against Brentford and might not be fit in time to take on Stoke City.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Lee Bowyer.

Injuries: Ivan Sanchez, Caolan Boyd-Munce

Suspension: none

Next up, Stoke City! 🔵ⓥ🔴



The Gaffer's pre-match comments ahead of #BIRSTK. pic.twitter.com/QaIllYNjaN — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 8, 2021

Stoke City

The visitors have four players sidelined for the trip to Birmingham. Midfielder Joe Allen (hamstring), forward Tyrese Campbell and defenders Nathan Collins (foot) and Morgan Fox (hamstring) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Michael O'Neill.

Injuries: Joe Allen, Nathan Collins, Tyrese Campbell, Morgan Fox

Suspension: none

Birmingham City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Harley Dean, Marc Roberts, Maxime Colin; Rekeem Harper, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sunjcic, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan

Advertisement

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Adam Davies (GK); Danny Bath, Harry Soutar, James Chester; Jordan Thompson, John Obi Mikel, Nick Powell, Tom Dmith; Rhys Norrington-Davies; Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown

Birmingham City vs Stoke City Prediction

Games involving Stoke City tend to be relatively high-scoring, although Birmingham City's blunt attack suggests that this trend could be bucked.

The hosts are in more need of points and could play on the front foot which could be capitalized on by Stoke City. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Stoke City