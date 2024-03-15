Birmingham City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th, 2024

Birmingham City lock horns with Watford in the 38th round of games in the Championship on Saturday (March 16).

Tony Mowbray's Birmingham are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Middlesbrough in midweek. Riley McGree netted the only goal of the game after 17 minutes as the Blues remain just a point above the relegation zone, in 21st.

Meanwhile, Valerin Ismael's Watford are also coming off a defeat in their previous outing, losing 2-1 at home to Coventry City at the weekend. Ryan Porteous' 20th-minute opener was in vain as Haji Wright's brace sunk the Hornets, who are 14th in the points table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Birmingham-Watford Championship clash:

Birmingham City vs Watford head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 51 meetings across competitions, Watford lead Birmingham 24-17.

Watford are unbeaten in six meetings with Birmingham, winning five, including the last two. Their reverse fixture earlier this season saw the Hornets win 2-0 at home.

Birmingham have won three of their previous five home games, losing the last two.

Watford have one win in their last five away outings, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Birmingham: L-L-D-L-L; Watford: L-D-L-L-W

Birmingham City vs Watford prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns, especially the Blues, who are perilously close to the relegation zone.

Birmigham's recent form is a microcosm of their struggles this campaign - winless in five outings across competitions. Meanwhile, Watford haven't fared much better in the same period as well, winning once in five outings.

Watford haven't lost to Birmingham in six games since a 2-1 away defeat in 2014, but considering both sides' form coming into the matchup, a low-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Watford

Birmingham City vs Watford betting tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Watford to keep a clean sheet: No (The Hornets have had just one shutout in their last nine games and none in their last four.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last seven games have produced more than one goal.)