Birmingham City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City host Watford at St Andrews in an EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

Vladimir Ivic's side are currently third in the standings, which are headed by the three teams who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Watford have been inconsistent this season, with the last five games being a microcosm of the 17 games that they have played in the Championship this season.

They halted a two-game winless run in their last match, as they beat Rotherham 2-0 with goals from Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney.

Even though Birmingham are 15th in the table, a win in this game would see them go up to within five points of Watford.

Aitor Karanka's team have won their last two games in the EFL Championship. In their last league encounter, they beat Reading 2-1 with a brace from Jon Toral. The Blues managed to hold on to that win despite losing Harlee Dean to a red card.

Birmingham City vs Watford Head-to-head

Watford have beaten Birmingham City 20 times in the past, while losing 17 times to the team from the Second City. Only eight of the previous 45 matches between these two teams have finished in draws.

Birmingham City form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Watford form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Birmingham City vs Watford Team News

Harlee Dean was shown his marching orders in the game against Reading. That could mean that Mikel San Jose steps back to feature as a centre-back in this game.

Injured: Adam Clayton, Zach Jeacock

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Harlee Dean

For Watford, strikers Andre Gray and Isaac Success both remain on the sidelines. Midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru is also reportedly recovering from an injury.

Injured: Andre Gray, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Watford Predicted XI

Birmingham City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge; Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Mikel San Jose, George Friend; Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ivan Sunjic; Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela; Lucas Jutkiewicz

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ben Foster; Jeremy Ngakia, Christian Kabasele, William Troost-Ekong, Kiko Femenia; Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Etienne Capoue, Ken Sema; Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro

Birmingham City vs Watford Prediction

Going by the pedigree of the two sides, it would be an upset if Birmingham were to beat Watford in this game. But that result remains a distinct possibility, especially because of the Hornets' recent inconsistency. We are expecting a win for the home side in this match.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Watford