Birmingham City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Round four of the EFL Championship gets underway on Tuesday when Birmingham City and Watford go head-to-head at the St. Andrew's Stadium.

The Hornets head into the game unbeaten in their opening three outings of the 2022-23 campaign and will look to continue in the same vein.

Birmingham City were handed their first defeat of the 2022-23 EFL Championship campaign on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 away to Cardiff City.

Prior to that, the Blues were dumped out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a penalty shoot-out loss against Norwich City after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Birmingham City have now managed just one win from their last seven games in all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws in that time.

Elsewhere, Watford returned to winning ways last time out when they narrowly saw off Burnley 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Hornets claimed a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in their league opener on August 1 before playing out a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion a week later.

Watford are currently unbeaten in five straight outings across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 friendly defeat against Bolton Wanderers back in July.

Birmingham City vs Watford Head-To-Head

Watford boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides. Birmingham City have picked up 17 wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-L-W-D-D

Watford Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Birmingham City vs Watford Team News

Birmingham City

Harlee Dean and Adan George have been sidelined through leg and ACL injuries respectively and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Harlee Dean, Adan George

Suspended: None

Watford

Watford will be without Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Juraj Kucka and Imran Louza, who are all recuperating from injuries. Hassane Kamara will miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Juraj Kucka, Imran Louza

Suspended: Hassane Kamara

Birmingham City vs Watford Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): John Ruddy; Auston Trusty, Mitchell Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Maxime Colin, Jordan James, Juninho Bacuna, Alfie Chang, Przemyslaw Placheta; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Watford Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bachmann; Mario Gaspar, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele; Francisco Sierralta, Edo Kayembe, João Pedro, Hamza Choudhury, Tom Cleverley; Ken Sema, Ismaïla Sarr

Birmingham City vs Watford Prediction

Looking at recent results between the sides, Watford head into Tuesday as slight favorites to come away with all three points. The Hornets are unbeaten in their last five outings and we are backing them to maintain this fine run and their dominance over the home side.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Watford

