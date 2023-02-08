Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10, 2023 

Birmingham City will host West Bromwich Albion at St. Andrew's on Friday (February 10) in the Championship.

The hosts have largely struggled in the second half of the season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Birmingham, however, returned to winning ways last weekend with a hard-fought 4-3 win at Swansea City. Lukas Jutkiewicz and Auston Trusty scored in additional time to clinch all three points for the Blues. Birmingham are 18th in the league table, with 35 points from 29 games.

West Brom, meanwhile, have been given a new lease of life under manager Carlos Corberan after a disastrous start to the season as they now have their sights on the playoffs. After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Bristol City last month, the Baggies bounced back with a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Coventry City last time out.

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 136 meetings between Birmingham and West Brom, who lead 61-37.

The hosts have won their last two games in the fixture after going winless in their previous ten.

Only four of the Blues' nine league wins this season have come at home.

Only five of West Brom's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Birmingham have kept just one clean sheet in their last six home games in the fixture.

The Baggies have kept 11 clean sheets in the Championship this season, the joint-third highest in the division so far.

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Birmingham's latest result snapped a five-game losing streak in the league. They have, however, won just one of their last eight home games and could struggle here.

West Brom, meanwhile, have won five of their last six Championship games and have kept four clean sheets. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 West Brom

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the hosts' last seven league games.)

