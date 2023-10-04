Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2023 

Birmingham City host West Bromwich Albion at St Andrew's on Friday (October 6) in the Championship.

The hosts have struggled recently after a bright start to the season before returning to winning ways on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town. Three players scored, including Siriki Dembele, who netted a brace for his first home goals for Birmingham.

Birmingham are tenth in the league table with 15 points from 10 games.

West Brom, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain in contention for the playoffs. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday last time out. John Swift scored the sole goal of the game after 13 minutes.

The Baggies are fifth in the points table with 16 points from 10 games.

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 137 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Birmingham trailing 61-38.

Birmingham have won their last three games in the fixture.

West Brom are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only one of West Brom's four league wins this season has come at home.

Birmingham are one of four teams in the second tier this season yet to lose at home.

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Birmingham's latest result ended their six-game winless streak. They're unbeaten in five home league games this season.

West Brom, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning one of their six games. They have won one of their last eight competitive games on the road, though, and could see defeat.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-0 West Brom

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five competitive meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last six meetings.)