Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Domestic football returns this week and will see Birmingham City host West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon in the 40th game week of the English Championship.

Birmingham City are struggling for form at the moment and look set to finish in the bottom half of the table for a sixth straight season. They played out a goalless draw against Swansea City last time out and deserved much more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The hosts now sit 19th in the league table with 42 points from 39 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

West Bromwich Albion are enjoying a good spell at the moment under manager Steve Bruce. They played out a 2-2 draw against Bristol City last time out, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions.

The Baggies sit mid-table in 12th place with 54 points from 38 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run as they mount a late push for the playoffs.

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 135th meeting between Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion. The hosts have won 35 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 61 times. There have been 38 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in October last year, which West Bromwich Albion won 1-0.

Birmingham City Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Birmingham City

George Friend and Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi are both injured and will not play this weekend. Lyle Taylor and Troy Deeney are both recovering from injuries and may not be available for Sunday's game.

Injured: George Friend, Teden Mengi

Doubtful: Lyle Taylor, Troy Deeney

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Manager Steve Bruce will be unable to count on the services of Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zahore and Daryl Dike at the weekend as the quartet are all injured.

Injured: Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zahore, Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Maxim Colin; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan Graham; Tahith Chong, Scott Hogan

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sam Johnstone; Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke; Darnell Furlong, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Birmingham City are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last seven in the league. They have struggled in front of goal of late, failing to score any goals in four of their last five games.

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in their last four games, scoring seven goals in that period. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 West Bromwich Albion

