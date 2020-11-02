Birmingham City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers claimed their first ever Championship win when they beat a morale-stricken Sheffield Wednesday outfit 1-0 at the weekend.

The result came after they picked up their first point of the campaign a few days prior, when they drew with Watford. They will go into this game on a massive high and in improved form.

Birmingham City also earned an impressive win last time out, beating Preston North End away from home 2-1 - their first away victory of the season.

They currently sit 11th, having claimed back-to-back wins for the first time this term. Birmingham City have conceded just six goals in their first nine games – the joint-fourth best record in the league.

This could be a low-scoring affair but a fascinating one to watch.

Looking for another 𝕎! 💪



Watch all the action live on @BluesTV as #BCFC take on Wycombe Wanderers this Wednesday. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) November 1, 2020

Birmingham City vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

These two sides have only met five times in their history, Birmingham winning all but one.

Wycombe walked away with the win in the first-ever fixture between the pair, winning 1-0 at Birmingham in the old Division 2 during the 1994-95 season.

The clubs last met in August 2008 with Birmingham winning 4-0 in the League Cup.

In fact, all three of their last encounters have been in the League Cup, the Blues winning all of them.

It goes without saying that this will be the first time they play each other in the Championship.

We head to Birmingham on Wednesday with momentum from two big performances and impressive results in the past few days.



Here’s how we saw off Sheffield Wednesday at Adams Park. #WYCvSHW pic.twitter.com/Qvm9aEE90D — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) November 1, 2020

Birmingham City vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Adam Clayton is a doubt for the hosts after picking up an ankle knock that kept him out of their win at Preston while Jake Clarke-Slater continues his spell on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth actually missed the Chairboys’ first league win of the season after undergoing back surgery the day before.

Whether he is well enough to take to the touchline for this one or not, Ryan Tafazolli could be given his first start since returning from his injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dominic Gape, Jason McCarthy

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Birmingham City predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Jonathan Leko, Krisitan Pederson, Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sanchez, Lucas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Curtis Thompson, Dennis Adenrian, Scott Kaskett, Daryl Horgan, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa

Birmingham City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Wycombe are on a mini-roll at the moment and there’s nothing like positive consistency in football to produce results.

However, their table position of second-bottom is indicative of their overall performance in the league this season and a team that struggle to score will find it even harder against an astute Birmingham backline.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers