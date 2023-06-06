Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2023 

Birmingham Legion will welcome Inter Miami to the Protective Stadium for a quarterfinal tie in the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

The home side booked their spot in the last eight with a 1-0 home win over Charlotte last month. Prosper Kassim scored the match-winner on the hour mark to inspire his side to victory.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, qualified over Nashville with a 2-1 home victory. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Franco Begri and Nicolas Stefanelli scoring either side of Alex Muyl to secure the win.

Birmingham are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Detriot in the Championship. Maxi Rodriguez scored the match-winner in the 29th minute.

Inter Miami fell to a 2-1 defeat against DC United on home turf in the MLS. They were reduced to 10 men following Kamal Miller's early dismissal.

Donovan Pines and Christian Benteke scored second half goals for the visitors, while Ian Fray scored an injury-time equalizer for the hosts.

Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Inter Miami have lost five of their last six games in all competitions, with their sole win in this time coming in the US Open Cup.

Six of Birmingham Legion's last eight competitive games at home have produced three goals or more.

Birmingham Legion have conceded two goals or more in five of their last eight games in all competitions.

Both sides are participating in the quarterfinal of the US Open Cup for the first time.

Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami Prediction

Birmingham Legion and Inter Miami have already made history by participating in this stage for the first time and will aim to take it one step further by qualifying for the semifinals.

Neither side come into the game in the best of form, with Inter Miami having lost their last three games on the bounce. Birmingham City have not fared much better, although their positive home form could boost their confidence.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Birmingham Legion 1-2 Inter Miami

Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Inter Miami to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes