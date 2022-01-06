Birmingham's struggles continue as they go down to QPR 

Birmingham's winless run will continue for another week after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday in the EFL Championship.

They have stretched their winless streak to four games, with their last victory coming in November against Blackpool.

Dull start to the new year for Birmingham City

Birmingham would have hoped for a better start to 2022 after a disappointing run of results in December. Playing in front of their home fans, they would have wanted to perform better.

However, the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last seven away league matches, showcased their superiority with an early breakthrough.

At the 14th minute mark, Chris Willock carried the ball unchallenged into the Blues' box for Albert Adomah to fire a half-cleared chance home.

Birmingham, despite conceding the early goal, dominated QPR in possession for the majority of the first half. However, they could not register a single shot on target.

QPR buried the game in the 71st minute when Chris Willock cut in from the left with a mesmeric run before curling home a fine right-foot finish.

Birmingham nonetheless managed to get one back four minutes later when Chuks Aneke powered a delightful cross into the roof of the net.

Birmingham seemed to wake up at that point, however their comeback was too little, too late. Their start to the new year was nothing different from what they had been though last month.

Scoring goals has been a major concern for Birmingham City

Birmingham are currently struggling in the 18th place in the table.

One major concern has been their lack of potency in the final third. At this point in time, even Reading and Cardiff City, who rank below them, have managed more goals in the division than them. They have scored twenty-three goals this campaign. Their scoring record is only better than relegation scarred Peterborough and Barnsley.

Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney have only managed ten goals between them so far in the campaign. Birmingham has also seen limited involvement of their wingers and advanced midfielders in creating goal-scoring opportunities. Rilee McGree and Garry Gardener have barely contributed an assist this season.

What lies ahead for them

Birmingham is undoubtedly short on confidence.

A month of turbulence has put them closer to the relegation tussle and they are now only five points ahead of Reading, having played an extra game.

Their only solace lies in the fact that three out of their next five games come against lower-ranked opponents.

Edited by Diptanil Roy