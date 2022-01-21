Birmingham vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Birmingham host Barnsley at St. Andrews in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Birmingham have been woeful of late and are currently 18th in the league. Lee Bowyer's side have failed to win any of their last seven games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Barnsley on Saturday.

Barnsley, on the other hand, are bottom of the league, six points away from safety. Poya Asbaghi's side will be heading into the game off the back os a 5-4 victory against Barrow in the FA Cup last time out. They will hope to carry that momentum into the game against Birmingham on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Birmingham to climb up the table with a win against a poor Barnsley side.

Birmingham vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Lukas Jutkiewicz cancelled out Callum Styles' opener to ensure the spoils were shared on the night.

Birmingham Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Barnsley Form Guide: D-L-D-L-W

Birmingham vs Barnsley Team News

Helik will be a huge miss for Barnsley

Birmingham

Birmingham will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Jordan Graham and Harlee Dean are both doubtful, while Ivan Sanchez, Marcel Oakley, Troy Deeney and Adan George are all out injured.

Injured: Ivan Sanchez, Marcel Oakley, Troy Deeney, Adan George

Doubtful: Jordan Graham, Harlee Dean

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Barnsley have no new injury worries following their 5-4 win against Barrow last time out. Cauley Woodrow, Michal Helik, Cameron Thompson and Aapo Halme are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Cauley Woodrow, Michal Helik, Cameron Thompson, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Teden Mengi, Maxime Colin; Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner, Jeremie Bela, Kristian Pedersen; Onel Hernandez, Lukas Jutkiewicz

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Jasper Moon, Callum Brittian; Josh Benson, Romal Palmer; Carlton Morris, Callum Styles, Clarke Oduor; Aaron Leya Iseka

Birmingham vs Barnsley Prediction

Neither side have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game with Birmingham coming away with a win.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-0 Barnsley

