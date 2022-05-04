Birmingham vs Blackburn prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Birmingham will host Blackburn in their final EFL Championship match of the season on Saturday.

Birmingham have ensured Championship safety after ensuring back-to-back stalemates against Cardiff and Millwall. Their safety was confirmed in midweek after Reading lost to West Brom.

Blackburn have secured a top-10 finish this season and will also look to finish their campaign with a win.

Lee Bowyer on #CARBIR: "I am obviously disappointed not to win the game. I felt we were the better side for large periods of it."

Birmingham vs Blackburn Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The last time they faced each other, however, Blackburn dished out a 4-0 mauling at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Birmingham Form Guide: D-D-W-L-L

Tony Mowbray felt it was a disappointing way to round off the season in front of the home supporters as his side were defeated by Bournemouth yesterday.



#Rovers

Birmingham vs Blackburn Team News

Birmingham

Birmingham have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Cardiff City last time out. Maxime Colin, Adan George and Tahith Chong are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Maxime Colin, Adan George, Tahith Chong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn

Thomas Kaminsky should make his return to the starting lineup for the season finale following an abdominal injury last week. Meanwhile, Ian Poveda and Bradley Dack are still out injured.

Injured: Ian Poveda, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham vs Blackburn Predicted XI

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic; George Friend, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Kristian Pedersen, Ivan Sunjic, Jordan James, Jordan Graham; Riley McGree; Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminsky; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton

Birmingham vs Blackburn Prediction

While this tie is quite pointless given the standings of each team in the division, it remains a great opportunity for them to finish on a high.

A win for the hosts will take them to the 50-point landmark for the season, something that has seemed quite improbable the way they have played in the last couple of months. For a team that hovered in mid-table for most of the season, finishing one place above the relegated four is still a disappointment.

The visitors will also look to ensure they win on the night and finish on a high. Despite being in the mix for playoff qualification in early March, they have faltered since.

A win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-3 Blackburn

