Birmingham vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Birmingham host Millwall at St Andrews in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Birmingham are currently 20th in the league, 11 points above the relegation zone. Lee Bowyer's side have been woeful of late, having lost their last three games on the trot. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Millwall, on the other hand, are currently 7th in the league, one point off the playoff spots. Gary Rowett's side have faltered of late, having only won two of their last five games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Birmingham on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Millwall to climb up the table with a win against a poor Birmingham side.

Birmingham vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Millwall have edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Birmingham, having won two of them.

Millwall came away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Murray Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and George Evans were enough to secure the win, with Troy Deeney scoring a consolation goal on the night.

Birmingham Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Millwall Form Guide: W-D-W-L-D

Birmingham vs Millwall Team News

Etheridge will be a huge miss for Birmingham

Birmingham

Birmingham have no new injury worries following their 6-1 loss against Blackpool last time out. Neil Etheridge, Matija Sarkic, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi and Adan George are all still out injured.

Injured: Neil Etheridge, Matija Sarkic, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi, Adan George

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Scott Malone and Jed Wallace picked up injuries earlier this week and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Mason Bennett is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Scott Malone, Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham vs Millwall Predicted XI

Birmingham Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zachary Jeacock; Kristian Pedersen, Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Jordan James; Lyle Taylor, Troy Deeney

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Daniel Ballard; Sheyi Ojo, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Benik Afobe, Tyler Burey; Tom Bradshaw

Birmingham vs Millwall Prediction

It's hard to see Birmingham taking anything away from the game given the form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Millwall will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Birmingham 0-2 Millwall

