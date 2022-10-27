Birmingham vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October, 2022

Birmingham host QPR at St. Andrew's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Birmingham are currently 15th in the table, two points above the relegation zone. John Eustace's side have been in poor form of late, having won only two of their last seven games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against QPR on Friday.

QPR, on the other hand, are currently 2nd in the league, two points off the top of the table. Michael Beale's side have been in strong form recently, having lost only two of their last ten games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Birmingham on Friday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Birmingham vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

QPR have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Birmingham winning only one.

QPR came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. Goals from Albert Adomah and Chris Willock were enough to secure the win, with Chuks Aneke grabbing a goal for Birmingham on the night.

QPR have the 3rd best attack in the league, having scored 25 goals in their 16 games so far this season.

Birmingham are tied for the 2nd best defense in the league, having only conceded 15 goals from their 16 games so far this season.

Birmingham vs QPR Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Friday.

Birmingham will be without George Friend, Marc Roberts, Przemyslaw Placheta and Nico Gordon for the game. Meanwhile, Chris Willock is a doubt for QPR.

It's hard to see Birmingham taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict a tight game, with QPR coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Birmingham 0-1 QPR

Birmingham vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (QPR have one of the worst attacking records in the league this season)

Tip 3 - Lyndon Dykes to score (The striker has four goals in his last four games across all competitions)

