Birmingham vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2023

Birmingham host Stoke City in an EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday (December 26).

Both sides are languishing at the wrong end of the standings. While Birmingham are 18th with 27 points after 23 games, Stoke are a place and three points adrift of their matchday 24 hosts.

Birmingham are coming off a 3-3 Championship draw at Plymoth Argyle on Saturday, four days after a 3-2 defeat at home to leaders Leicester City. Meanwhile, Stoke have drawn their last three league games, including a goalless home draw to Millwall on Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at their head-to-head, key numbers, prediction and betting tips:

Birmingham vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 109 overall meetings, Stoke have a 44-39 head-to-head lead over their matchday 24 hosts.

The home side haven't won the fixture the last six times since Stoke beat Birmingham 2-0 in July 2020.

Their last clash was a goalless draw at Birmingham in April this year, with Stoke losing the reverse fixture 2-1 at home in November 2022.

Birmingham haven't beaten Stoke at home across competitions in their last four meetings, losing twice, but drawing the last two.

Birmingham haven't beaten Stoke at home in the league since a Division 2 clash in October 1988, winning 1-0.

Form guide (across competitions): Birmingham: D-L-W-L-D; Stoke: D-D-D-L-L

Birmingham vs Stoke City Prediction

Both sides have struggled in the Championship this season, making it a difficult game to predict.

Both Birmingham and Stoke have been plagued by inconsistent performances, lack of clinicality in the attacking third and defensive vulnerabilities. Birmingham have scored 29 times and conceded 35, while Stoke have fared no better, netting 21 times and letting in 30.

Their recent form is nothing to talk about, with Birmingham winning once in five games across competitions and Stoke none. The visitors have drawn their last three fixtures, so the trend is expected to continue.

Also, considering that the home side in the Birmingham-Stoke fixture hasn't won in the league in more than three years, it's likely that the pattern continues. Expect a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Stoke

Birmingham vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals over/under 3: Under 3 (Only one of their last 10 meetings across competitions have produced more than three goals)

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes