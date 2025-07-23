Bischofshofen vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Bischofshofen will host Sturm Graz at the Sportplatz Bischofshofen on Friday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Austrian OFB Cup campaign. The hosts will be hoping to cause an upset and come away with an unlikely result against the Austrian giants.

Bischofshofen will return to domestic cup action this weekend after getting eliminated in the opening round of last season's edition with a humiliating 11-1 loss to eventual finalists TSV Hartberg. BSK 1933 currently ply their trade in the third division of Austrian football where they finished in ninth place last season but will be hoping to go past the first round of the domestic cup for the first time in recent history.

Sturm Graz were knocked out of last year's OFB Cup in the quarterfinals following their 2-0 loss to Austria Wien and will be keen to go further in this season's edition. The visitors were crowned champions at the end of last season’s Austrian Bundesliga campaign after winning both the regular season and championship rounds.

The Blacks have enjoyed a productive unbeaten pre-season run, most recently beating Bundesliga side Hamburger 2-1, and will be keen to continue in the same vein when they return to competitive action on Friday.

Bischofshofen vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on only two previous occasions going into this game. Sturm Graz won both of those games.

Friday's game will mark the first meeting between these two sides since the 1971-72 season.

The hosts scored 50 goals and conceded 41 in 30 games in the Regionalliga West last season.

The visitors finished last season with by far the best offensive record in the top flight of Austrian football with 66 goals scored in just 32 games.

Sturm have won the OFB Cup on seven previous occasions, most recently in the 2023-24 season.

Bischofshofen vs Sturm Graz

Bischofshofen are massive underdogs going into Friday's clash and will need a miracle to get the win over a much better side.

Die Schwoazn are the much stronger side ahead of Friday's game and should cruise to an easy blowout victory, hoping to continue their preseason form ahead of the fast approaching new league season.

Prediction: Bischofshofen 0-4 Sturm Graz

Bischofshofen vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sturm Graz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts’ last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

