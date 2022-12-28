"Bit confused", "A strange lineup" - Manchester United fans baffled as Ten Hag announces brave starting XI for clash against Forest

Manchester United fans are quite baffled with Erik ten Hag's rather brave starting lineup to face Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash today (December 27). The Red Devils are set to play with just one natural centre-back in Raphael Varane, while there are three full-backs in the starting lineup.

Noticeably, Lisandro Martinez is out of contention following his FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina in Qatar. However, Harry Maguire, another option at centre-back, has been named on the bench. Meanwhile, both left-backs, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, are set to make an appearance at Old Trafford today.

This has understandably stumped the club's faithful, who have reacted to the lineup on Twitter:

‘Kachi @vhicralph @ManUtd My guy would rather play Shaw at CB than start Maguire @ManUtd My guy would rather play Shaw at CB than start Maguire 😭

Mike @MykeUTD @ManUtd Malacia offers nothing going forward...Shaw at CB issa bad bad idea @ManUtd Malacia offers nothing going forward...Shaw at CB issa bad bad idea😭

Manchester United are set to continue their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United continued their competitive play following the FIFA World Cup break on December 21. They defeated Burnley 2-0 in the Round of 16 EFL Cup. They secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition and will now face Charlton Athletic in the final eight.

Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1 in their previous Premier League game with goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford before the World Cup break. This has helped the Red Devils rise to fifth place in the table, now four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand.

This will be Manchester United's first match against Nottingham Forest since their 8-1 win in 1998-99. United have only lost one Premier League game since October, which will see fans expectant of a strong showing against Forest.

Following this clash, the Red Devils will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 31 and Bournemouth in early 2023.

As of late, Manchester United have been performing well, with a solid defense and standout performances from key players. The Red Devils will be hoping to maintain their strong form. They will aim for a top-four finish in the Premier League, as well as making a strong run in the EFL Cup.

To challenge for major honors this season, especially in the Europa League and the EFL Cup, United will need to continue their consistent form. They have a tough schedule ahead, with fixtures against the top teams in the league and Europe loading.

They are also set to face Barcelona in the play-offs for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

However, if they can maintain their form, there is no doubt that the Red Devils will be in strong contention by the end of the season.

