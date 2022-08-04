“Bit of an idol” – Sasa Kalajdzic names surprise former Manchester United player as someone he looked up to amid transfer links to Old Trafford

According to the Daily Star, VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic considers former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic as his idol.

The Red Devils are currently in the market for a new striker. Cristiano Ronaldo is intent on leaving the club, which will leave them short of options upfront.

Kalajdzic stands at 6 ft 7 inches and is under contract at Stuttgart until 2023. The 25-year old has often been compared with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Peter Crouch due to his height and skills.

Kalajdzic has Serbian roots and started his career as a CDM as well. The striker had a difficult campaign last time around and scored 16 goals across competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Last season, he suffered a shoulder injury and also contracted the coronavirus. The striker also had a calf injury and therefore only played in 16 games across competitions.

The Austrian still scored six goals and is reportedly high on Manchester United’s priority list. Kalajdzic claimed the following:

"I've heard a comparison with [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Peter Crouch, anything from 'tall and lanky' to 'tall' and an 'Ibrahimovic-Machine!’”

He added:

"When I used to play holding midfield in my youth, there was a player called Nemanja Matic at Manchester United who was a bit of an idol. He's also Serbian and I have Serbian roots.”

Manchester United need to sign a striker amidst uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday to kick off their league campaign. While Ronaldo is still reportedly unhappy at the club, he looks set to stay beyond the current window. The Portuguese left the stadium early during United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

The move has since been criticized by Erik ten Hag, who claimed that it was unacceptable for any team member to leave early:

"It is unacceptable for everyone. I am telling them it's unacceptable. We are a team. A squad. Until the end we stay together."

Ronaldo also appeared to have been involved in an argument with the Dutch manager during the 33rd minute of the game. The Portuguese was seen defending himself with his arms outstretched when ten Hag appeared to give him some instructions.

