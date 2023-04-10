Bitter lessons for Mikel Arteta as indecisive game management costs Arsenal in Liverpool stalemate

Anfield has never been a favored hunting ground for Arsenal and their damaging results against Liverpool on Merseyside in recent years have only gone to buttress this point.

However, if there ever was a season where the Gunners were the favorites to beat Liverpool at home, it was certainly the current campaign.

Having already defeated Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Emirates earlier in the season, Arsenal had a huge opportunity to complete the double over the Reds on Sunday, April 9. Their chances got even better when they gained a 2-0 lead after the first half hour.

Arsenal had Liverpool exactly where they wanted them and were in complete control of the game at this point. But they switched off towards the end of the first half and the Reds took advantage by pulling one back before the break.

Liverpool scored the equalizer in the 87th minute after a dominant display in the second half and snatched a 2-2 draw late in the game at Anfield.

Arsenal punished for abandoning their philosophy

Arsenal have been the team to beat for much of the Premier League season so far and they have done so by playing breathtaking attacking football.

Mikel Arteta has built a team that pummels opponents into submission and keeps going until the final whistle, irrespective of how tough a match becomes.

And that is exactly how the Gunners started the game against Liverpool on Sunday. They pressed high, dominated possession and forced the hosts into making several mistakes at the back.

Gabriel Martinelli’s opening goal came as a result of Arsenal playing on the front foot, while Gabriel Jesus added a second after a swift inter-play from the back that left Liverpool’s backline exposed when the cross eventually came in.

This is how Arsenal have torn their opponents apart under Arteta this season, but the Gunners surprisingly abandoned their philosophy in the second half, instead opting to sit back and play on the counter-attack.

For a team that is used to taking the initiative, this conservative approach backfired badly, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino completing a well-deserved comeback for Liverpool, who dominated the second half.

Hard lessons for Mikel Arteta

Arteta has been the architect of Arsenal’s brilliant season thus far and is the reason why the Gunners currently sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, the Spaniard still has a lot to learn in the dugout after letting the team down when the going got tough at Anfield. He took too long to make substitutions, and when he eventually did, he set his side to defend instead of responding to Liverpool’s renewed momentum.

While Klopp introduced Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez and Firmino to inject some impetus into the Reds’ attack, Arteta wasn’t as proactive and instead waited until the 80th minute to make his first change, when his side had already lost control of the game.

Arteta also took off captain Martin Odegaard for centre-back Jakub Kiwior, which signaled Arsenal's intent to sit back and absorb pressure. Liverpool took full advantage to launch an onslaught that eventually paid off.

“In the first half, we were very dominating, very composed and very clear in how we wanted to attack them. We scored two beautiful goals and had the game controlled,” Arteta said after the game.

"Then at that moment, we had to do the exact same thing and kill the game… It’s crystal clear - the lesson is to play the way we played from the beginning. Regardless of the context and the result, we have to continue to do that way. Don’t go speculating about doing something different."

"This is our strength, it’s why we’ve won so many games, and this is how we’re going to win many more games from here to the end of the season."

Arteta has done a yeoman’s job thus far, but his indecisive game management against Liverpool shows he still has a lot to learn. Not being proactive cost Arsenal three points and it now leaves the Gunners boss with bitter lessons as the season approaches its business end.

