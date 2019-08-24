BKT scores global agreement with LaLiga

Mumbai, 23 August 2019 – BKT aims for performance without limits – just like sport. And like Liga de Fútbol Profesional (LaLiga), it has a global presence that reaches people all around the world. These conditions create fertile ground for a new partnership.

It seems to be the perfect match. Indeed, BKT and LaLiga have entered into an agreement that will see BKT become “Official Global Partner of LaLiga”.

The partnership takes immediate effect and will run for three years until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

“LaLiga stands for excellence and is a synonym for football with a capital ‘F’,” Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT, stated. “From today on, we are following a new marketing initiative within the Spanish football world, and I am really glad and proud of it. LaLiga is a brand of unquestionable value. It is an honor to act side by side this name!”

“It is a great pleasure that we can strengthen the bond between BKT and the world of sport, and above all the football world with both its rules and dynamics that we find fully in line with our own values, along with determination and the uncompromising wish to win,” Lucia Salmaso, Managing Director of BKT Europe, says.

Óscar Mayo, International Development Director of LaLiga added: “LaLiga can help brands to significantly increase their exposure worldwide. Our competition has millions of fans around the world and therefore represents a huge audience for brands to engage with. We look forward to working with BKT over the coming years and helping it to achieve its objectives.”

This is a decisive goal on BKT’s path of increasing its brand awareness. The company is extraordinarily active when it comes to communication and promotion - a unique and distinguishing feature. Sport is an instrument that perfectly supports BKT’s message on a global level thanks to its characteristic traits such as fair play, respect for the opponent, competition and strategy, values that are shared by LaLiga.

Becoming Official Global Partner of LaLiga is another initiative that adds to the numerous sport events that BKT has been actively supporting worldwide. These include the 2014-agreement with the Monster Jam circuit, the American motorsport show where giant Monster Trucks fitted with BKT tires perform astonishing stunts; the sponsorship agreement with Lega Nazionale Professionisti B, the governing body of the Italian second league championship, which was undertaken last year being effective till June 2021, and which has changed its name into “Serie BKT”.

In addition, BKT sponsors the French “Coupe de la Ligue BKT” football competition, to which the company has given its name till June 2024, as well as the partnership with the Australian cricket championship with the KFC Big Bash League, which is valid for two more years.

At a local level, Spain is a strategic market for BKT, one of the major ones in Europe, especially in the farming sector. BKT provides tires operating in several specialist sectors. Yet it is right that agriculture is where everything started, as the company has literally taken the field.

The BKT brand is particularly recognized and appreciated by Spanish users, and it is the perfect moment to strengthen the existing bond. Could there be a better means than sport? Side by side anywhere – no matter whether it is a farming or a playing field.