3 potential replacements for Adam Armstrong at Blackburn Rovers

Adam Armstrong left Blackburn Rovers to join Premier League club Southampton for a reported fee of £15 million earlier this week. He joined the Saints as a replacement for Danny Ings, who joined Aston Villa last week.

Armstrong was the Rovers' top goalscorer last season, with 28 goals in 40 league appearances. He was included in the EFL Championship Team of the Season for his performances last campaign, and also won the Club's Players' Player of the Season accolade.

His departure leaves a huge void in the Blue and Whites' squad, so the team is looking for his replacement. On that note, here are three players who could replace Adam Armstrong at Blackburn Rovers.

#3 Michael Obafemi (Southampton FC)

Michael Obafemi has recently been linked to replace Adam Armstrong at Blackburn Rovers.

Ireland striker Michael Obafemi closes in on £6m move to Blackburn Rovers 👇@fitzmaidan https://t.co/r5M7LyF7B0 — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) August 9, 2021

The 21-year-old joined Southampton's academy in 2016 and worked through the club's youth ranks to make his senior debut in 2018. He has played 38 games in all competitions for the Saints thus far, scoring five goals. Obafemi is the first player born in the 2000s to win a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland, doing so in 2018.

He is an explosive forward, whose key strengths are his pace and dribbling. He was Borough's 100m champion, recording a time of 10.8 seconds. Apart from his attacking prowess, the Dublin-born attacker is also known for his work rate, and is always willing to track back to help out defensively.

Obafemi's current deal with the Saints is reported to expire at the end of next season. They might decide to cash in for him this window instead of possibly seeing him leave for free next summer.

#2 Dwight Gayle

Dwight Gayle could be a perfect Armstrong replacement at Blackburn.

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle has fallen out of contention under manager Steve Bruce. starting just four league games last season.

Gayle is a proven striker in the Championship, though, scoring 20+ goals per season during his time in the second division with Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion. He finished second in the race for the Championship Golden Shoe in 2016-17, and was included in the PFA Championship Team of the Year that season.

The Magpies, operating on a tight budget, are looking to raise funds through sales to support incomings. With Gayle being surplus to requirements at St. James' Park, Steve Bruce's Blackburn Rovers could cash in on the player this summer.

#1 Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been linked with Blackburn recently.

Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris enjoyed an excellent 2020-21 campaign, helping the Cambridgeshire-based club win promotion to the Championship from League One.

The former Bristol City forward is a strong presence up front, winning 4.9 aerial battles per game last campaign. He's also an accomplished finisher, winning the League One Golden Shoe last season, scoring 31 goals in 45 games.

📊 — Jonson Clarke-Harris ranked among Peterborough players for the 20/21 League One season:



🥇 34 goals + assists

🥇 59 shots on target

🥇 2.9 shots per game

🥇 10 Man of the Match awards

🥇 7.36 season rating

🥈 4.9 aerials won per game



🎯 Clinical.



[@WhoScored] #WBA pic.twitter.com/8v5LQ2ANzQ — WBA Report 📝 (@WBAReport) July 25, 2021

Clarke-Harris was included in the League One Team of the Season for his performances last campaign, and also received the League One Player of the Season accolade.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has also been linked with Rangers and Sheffield United in recent weeks. So it'll take a lot of persuasion from Tony Mowbray to convince him to join Blackburn.

Edited by Bhargav