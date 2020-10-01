Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers are in fine fettle at the moment having not been beaten in the league after their first three games.

The hosts whacked Derby County 4-0 at Pride Park last Saturday, meaning they have scored nine goals in just two Championship games following their 5-0 hammering of Wycombe Wanderers the week prior.

Tony Mowbray’s side scored three goals in five minutes against the Rams, demonstrating how ruthless they can be.

On Saturday they face Cardiff City, who come into this one after losing both of their first two home games of the 2020-21 campaign, going down 2-1 to Reading last time out.

Neil Harris will be leaning on his side’s defensive nouse to come away with a result in this game.

🎙️ Pre-match Presser



™️ We'll be getting the thoughts of Tony Mowbray and @kaminski26 ahead of this weekend's fixture at home to Cardiff City. 🏠#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2020

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Head-to-head

Blackburn won 3-2 when they last faced Cardiff in July post-lockdown, representing their first victory over the Bluebirds in 11 encounters.

They have not beaten Cardiff at home in the league since 1984 – some 36 years ago.

Advertisement

However, Rovers did beat them in an FA Cup third-round replay in January 2005 on home soil, but that is their only home win against the Welsh side since 2000.

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Team News

Adam Armstrong is certain to start, barring a late injury, after his fourth goal in two Championship games, hitting the net for a fifth league game in a row.

Danny Ayala, who signed for Blackburn Rovers this transfer window, featured for the under-23s recently but is still not fit enough to return to first team action just yet.

Injured: Liam Travis, Corey Evans, Sam Gallagher, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Joe Bennett remains injured for Cardiff but Joe Ralls will be fine to take the field again after suffering a knock last time out.

Greg Cunningham made his return in a competitive game for the first time in a year following his lengthy injury and is set to start.

New signing Callum Paterson, who arrived from Sheffield Wednesday this week, may make the matchday squad.

Injured: Joe Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Joe Rankin-Costello, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Amari'i Bell, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby , Joe Rothwell, Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Will Vaulks, Leandro Bacuna , Sheyi Ojo , Marlon Pack, Junior Hoilett , Kieffer Moore

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have put in some quality performances already this season with an attacking force that would quake the legs of any Championship defender.

Cardiff have shown glimpses of what they can do, with bags of pace going forward in Hoilett, Ojo and Bacuna.

However, it may be their defence that breaks under the pressure of a Blackburn Rovers frontline that have been lethal in their first three games of the league season.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Cardiff City