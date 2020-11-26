Blackburn Rovers vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers are currently four games unbeaten following their comprehensive 3-0 win away at Preston North End.

They will want to extend this so they put themselves in a good position to push for the playoff spots going into the Christmas period.

Barnsley’s 1-0 defeat to Brentford relegated them down to the bottom half of the table and means they have scored as many as they have conceded in the league so far this season (14).

This game carries some importance for the Tykes as a win could give them the boost needed going into a congested fixture list while a loss could potentially signal another bottom-of-the-table scrap.

Blackburn Rovers vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Blackburn came out 3-2 victors in this game last season – their only victory in their last five games against Barnsley.

Rovers’ home defeat to the Tykes in April 2017 was their only defeat on home soil in six Ewood Park games, a statistic going back to the year 2000.

In their history, Blackburn have beaten Barnsley 31 times while the visitors have overcome their counterparts on 14 occasions, drawing 20 times.

Blackburn Rovers vs Barnsley Team News

The hosts will see how Derrick Williams fairs in the coming days after missing their midweek win over Preston due to a knock.

Daniel Ayala will also be assessed ahead of the weekend, although its highly doubtful he will feature against Barnsley on Saturday. This is also the case for on-loan Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott.

Injured: Lewis Travis, Elliott Bennett, Daniel Ayala

Doubtful: Derrick Williams

Suspended: None

Barring Mike-Steven Bahre and Ben Williams, Barnsley look to have a full roster of players match-ready for the game, excluding any late knocks in training.

Injured: Mike-Steven Bahre, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Ryan Nyambe, Scott Wharton, Darragh Lenihan, Barry Douglas, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Holtby, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Tyrhys Dolan,

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Dominik Freiser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Blackburn Rovers vs Barnsley Prediction

Blackburn have home advantage and also have the better squad on paper.

Barnsley have shown that they can turn on the heat when needed, although their honeymoon period under new manager Valerien Ismael seems to have waned off. We are expecting Blackburn Rovers to earn all three points at home this weekend.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Barnsley