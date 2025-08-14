Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Blackburn Rovers take on Birmingham City on the second matchday of the new Championship season on Saturday. The two sides endured contrasting fortunes on the opening weekend.

Valerin Ismael's Blackburn opened their league campaign with a 1-0 loss at 10-man West Ham United last weekend, with Isaac Price scoring the only goal of the game after 15 minutes.

Darnell Furlong saw red in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but there wasn't enough time for the visitors to capitalise on their numerical advantage. Following the narrow defeat, the Rovers are 19th in the fledgling standings, tied on zero points with eight other sides.

Ismael's side's winless start to the season continued with a 2-1 home loss to Bradford City in their EFL Cup opener in midweek. The Rovers conceded twice within four minutes before Dion de Neve pulled one back in first-half stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Chris Davies' Birmingham kickstarted their Championship campaign with a 1-1 home draw with Ipswich Town, who got relegated from the Premier League last season. Both goals came in the second half, with Jay Stansfield opening the scoring for the Blues in the 55th minute before George Hirst's 95th-minute equaliser pegged them back.

Davies' side, who are 12th in the standings after matchday one, with a single point, bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over Sheffield United in the EFL Cup first round in midweek.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match preditction and betting tips for the Blackburn-Birmingham Championship clash at Ewood Park:

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 138 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Birmingham 53-50 but lost their last meeting 1-0 away in the Championship in February 2024.

Both teams have won twice in their last five meetings across competitions.

The Rovers have won twice in their last six competitive home games, losing twice.

Birmingham have won their last five competitive outings on the road.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent first): Blackburn: L-L-D-W-W; Birmingham: W-D-W-W-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City prediction

Both sides are looking for their first league win of the campaign, with Blackburn yet to get a point on the board following a narrow opening-day defeat, which was followed by a domestic-cup ouster.

In terms of head-to-head, the Rovers hold a slender advantage but will have their work cut out against a Birmingham side who have been impressive on the road in their last few games stretching back to the previous season.

With the Blues winning twice in their last three league meetings with Blackburn, expect them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City betting tips

Tip-1: Birmingham to win

Tip-2: Blackburn to score: Yes (They have scored in five of their last six competitive games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)

