Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023 

Blackburn Rovers will host Birmingham City at Ewood Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing playoff football at the end of the campaign. They picked up a clinical 3-0 win away at Stoke City last time out, with Scott Wharton scoring an early opener before Andrew Moran and Sammie Szmodics scored late goals to seal the win for the Riversiders.

Blackburn Rovers sit 10th in the league table with 25 points from 17 games. They are three points above their midweek opponents and will be looking to widen that gap this Wednesday.

Birmingham City have also had their struggles this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They, however, returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over last-placed Sheffield Wednesday with Juninho Bacuna and Jordan James getting on the scoresheet to overturn a one-goal deficit for the Blues.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with 22 points and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Wednesday.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 136 meetings between Blackburn and Birmingham. The hosts have won 52 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 35 draws between the two teams.

The hosts were beaten 1-0 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a seven-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games.

Only three of the Riversiders' eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

Six of Birmingham's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Prediction

Blackburn have won two of their last three games and five of their last seven in the league. They have, however, lost four of their last five home league games and could struggle here.

Birmingham's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have, however, lost their last six away league games on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn Rovers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups at Ewood Park)