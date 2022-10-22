Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Blackburn Rovers will square off against Birmingham City at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are in second place in the league table, only behind leaders Queens Park Rangers on goal difference. Blackburn have won their last two games, including a 2-0 verdict at home over Sunderland in midweek. They can go atop the league standings with a win if QPR lose or draw against Wigan Athletic.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games, but their two-game winning run was snapped with a 1-1 draw against third-placed Burnley. Johann Berg Gudmundsson gave Burnley a 76th-minute lead, but Scott Hogan equalised just four minutes later for Birmingham.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 132 times across competitions. These games have been closely contested, with the hosts having a narrow 50-48 lead in wins, while 34 games have ended in draws.

Blackburn are on a four-game winning run against the visitors, recording 4-0 and 5-2 wins in their last two home games.

Blackburn are the only team in the Championship that has not drawn this season, with their 16 league games producing nine wins and seven defeats.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Birmingham's last nine away games in the Championship.

Blackburn have scored at least twice in their last five home games in the Championship, winning the last four.

Blackburn have scored at least twice in their last four games against Birmingham acrpss competitions.

While Blackburn have outscored the visitors 20-15 this season, Birmingham have the better defensive record, conceding 13 goals compared to the hosts' 17.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Prediction

Rovers are on a four-game winning streak at home, keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against the Blues and are strong favourites.

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers 𝗥𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱.



Highlights from



#ROVvBIR | #Rovers 𝗥𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱.Highlights from @BCFC 's previous trip to Ewood Park, a 4-0 win with goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and a Ben Brereton Diaz brace. ⏪ 𝗥𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱.🎥 Highlights from @BCFC's previous trip to Ewood Park, a 4-0 win with goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and a Ben Brereton Diaz brace.#ROVvBIR | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/W6an3nQWJ3

Birmingham, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record in the competition and will look to count on their defensive solidity here. Nonetheless, Blackburn have dominated proceedings against the visitors in recent meetings and should eke out a win.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Blackburn to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Ben Brereton to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes