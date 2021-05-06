Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Blackburn Rovers will welcome Birmingham City to Ewood Park on Saturday for the final matchday of the 2020-21 EFL Championship season.

The hosts go into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw away to relegation-threatened Rotherham United. A late goal by midfielder Lewis Wing denied the hosts all three points after Adam Armstrong had put Rovers ahead in the first half.

Birmingham City were on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing on home soil by Cardiff City. Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson starred by scoring a hat-trick to power the Bluebirds to a comprehensive victory.

Both sides will only play for pride in this game, with Birmingham City currently sitting in 18th spot in the table. Blackburn Rovers are slightly better off in 15th position.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

The two sides have historically clashed on 129 occasions across all competitions and there is very little to separate their head-to-head record.

Blackburn Rovers have a marginally better record with 48 victories to their name, while Birmingham City were victorious in 47 previous matches. The two sides shared the spoils in 34 games.

Their most recent meeting was in January 2021 in the Championship. Goals in each half from Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack helped Blackburn Rovers pick up a 2-0 away win.

Both sides have been in similar form of late. Blackburn have garnered eight points from their last five league matches, while Birmingham City registered 10 points in the same number of matches.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Birmingham City form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Four players have been sidelined for the hosts through injury. Joe Rankin-Costello (ankle), Bradley Dack (ACL), Daniel Ayala (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Blackburn Rovers.

Injuries: Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton

Suspension: None

Birmingham City

Scott Hogan, Marc Roberts and Jon Toral are sidelined for the Blues due to hip, ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Lee Bowyer.

Injuries: Scott Hogan, Jon Toral, Marc Roberts

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Barry Douglas, Taylor Harwood-Bells, Darragh Lenihan, Elliot Bennett; Lewis Travis, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell; Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliot

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Zachary Jeacock (GK); Kristian Pedersen, George Friend, Harlee Dean; Steve Seddon, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Josh Cogley; Riley McGree; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City Prediction

The hosts play more expansively compared to Birmingham City's more compact style of play.

With nothing but pride to play for, both sides might be more attack-minded than usual which plays to Blackburn Rovers' strengths. We are predicting a victory for the hosts, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Birmingham City