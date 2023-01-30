Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st January 2023

Birmingham host Blackburn Rovers at St. Andrew's on Tuesday for the FA Cup fourth-round replay to decide who goes into the next round.

The sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Blackburn last weekend.

Reda Khadra put the Riversiders in front in the third minute before Bradley Dack equalized in the 33rd minute for Birmingham.

Joe Rankin-Costello then put the hosts in front just seconds into the restart, but Jordan James came to Blackburn's rescue in the 91st minute to make it 2-2 and leave the tie in the balance.

If the teams draw once more, the match will go into a penalty shootout.

Blackburn Rovers



The in-form



#Rovers 🗣️ "𝙄 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙄'𝙙 𝙗𝙚 𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙄'𝙢 𝙙𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙩𝙚."The in-form @joercostello says he's feeling the benefit of a consistent run of games.

Birmingham are looking to give their fans something to cheer about following an atrocious run in the Championship which has seen them lose their last five games.

This saw the side relegated from seventh in the standings to 19th. The Blues' only win during this run came in the FA Cup as they beat Forest Green 2-1 in the third round.

Blackburn are winless in all competitions since beating Norwich City 1-0 in the last round of the cup, going down 4-0 to Rotherham United before a pair of draws to Bristol City and Birmingham.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 134 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared, with Blackburn winning 51 times over Birmingham and losing on a close 48 occasions.

Birmingham last beat Blackburn in January 2020 and that ironically came in the FA Cup too (2-1). The Riversiders beat the Blues in their next five encounters before a 2-2 draw in the cup last weekend ended that run.

Blackburn haven't reached the fifth round of the FA Cup since the 2016-17 season while this is also their first appearance in the fourth round of the cup since.

Birmingham haven't reached the fifth round of the cup since the 2019-20 season.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Prediction

Blackburn have held a terrific record in the fixture in recent years and nearly bagged a sixth consecutive victory over Birmingham last weekend.

Birmingham City FC



🤝 Blues and Blackburn Rovers are ball number nine in tonight's #EmiratesFACup fifth round draw.The draw will take place live on BBC1 from 7pm.

The Blues will come out all guns blazing at Ewood Park but the Riversiders are strong at home and can fight back.

Expect another close encounter that could go into the penalties where the home side will ultimately prevail.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 (4-3) Birmingham

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn Rovers

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

