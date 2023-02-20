Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2023

Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool lock horns at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The Rovers head into the midweek clash unbeaten in seven home games against Mick McCarthy's side and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Blackburn Rovers continued their pursuit of a playoff place as they secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

They are currently unbeaten in seven games on the trot in all competitions, a run which has seen them reach the fifth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win at Birmingham City on January 31.

With 49 points from 32 matches, Blackburn Rovers are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Millwall and Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Blackpool returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Stoke City 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Seasiders were on a six-game winless run across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since January’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.

With 31 points from 32 matches, Blackpool are currently 23rd in the Championship table, two points off 21st-placed Rotherham United outside the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 63 meetings between the sides, Blackburn hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Blackpool have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Blackpool are winless in their last seven visits to Ewood Park, losing three and claiming four draws since March 2011.

Blackburn head into Tuesday unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, dating back to January’s 4-0 loss against Rotherham United.

Blackpool are without a win in eight consecutive away matches, losing six and picking up two draws since the start of November.

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool Prediction

Buoyed by their solid performance at the weekend, Blackburn Rovers will head into Tuesday with sky-high confidence. The Rovers take on a Blackpool side who have lost six of their last away matches and we are backing them to claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn Rovers

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Blackburn’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams)

