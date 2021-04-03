Blackburn Rovers vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers are set to play host to Bournemouth at Ewood Park on Monday for their latest EFL Championship game.

Blackburn Rovers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers yesterday at Adams Park. A second-half goal from midfielder Fred Onyedinma ensured victory for Wycombe Wanderers.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, beat Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough 3-1 yesterday at Dean Court. Goals from Danish midfielder Philip Billing, Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma and striker Dominic Solanke secured the win for Jonathan Woodgate's Bournemouth. Winger Duncan Watmore scored the consolation goal for Middlesbrough.

Blackburn Rovers vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Blackburn Rovers have won two games, lost three and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship with Bournemouth beating Blackburn Rovers 3-2. Goals from right-back Jack Stacey, Colombia international Jefferson Lerma and winger Arnaut Danjuma sealed the deal for Bournemouth.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson and striker Adam Armstrong scored the consolation goals for Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-D-L-D

Advertisement

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-D-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Bournemouth Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Bradley Dack, Spanish centre-back Daniel Ayala and defender Scott Wharton. There are doubts over the availability of midfielders Lewis Travis and Jacob Davenport and striker Adam Armstrong.

Injured: Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton

Doubtful: Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis, Adam Armstrong

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be without England international Lewis Cook, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder David Brooks. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jonathan Woodgate is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lewis Cook

Doubtful: David Brooks

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Joe Rankin-Costello, Darragh Lenihan, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Barry Douglas, Bradley Johnson, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell, Harvey Elliott, Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Jack Wilshere, Jefferson Lerma, Junior Stanislas, Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma, Dominic Solanke

Advertisement

Blackburn Rovers vs Bournemouth Prediction

Blackburn Rovers are 15th in the EFL Championship table. They are winless in their last five league games, and the injury-enforced absences of stars like Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack could prove to be crucial.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 7th in the league table. They are a point behind 6th-placed Reading, who have played a game more. The Cherries will be keen to secure a playoff spot at the very least, and as things stand, have a good chance of doing so.

Bournemouth have a good squad and should be able to beat Blackburn Rovers.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Bournemouth

Also Read: Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world this season (2020/21)