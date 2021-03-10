Blackburn Rovers vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers are set to play host to Brentford at Ewood Park on Friday for their latest EFL Championship game.

Blackburn Rovers come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Steve Cooper's Swansea City yesterday at Ewood Park. A goal from midfielder Bradley Dack for Blackburn Rovers was cancelled out by a penalty from Ghana international Andre Ayew for Swansea City.

Brentford, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Daniel Farke's Norwich City last Wednesday at Carrow Road. A first-half goal from star forward Emiliano Buendia secured the win for Norwich City.

Blackburn Rovers vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Blackburn Rovers hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from star striker Ivan Toney and Spanish winger Sergi Canos for Brentford was cancelled out by goals from midfielders Joe Rothwell and Jacob Davenport for Blackburn Rovers, who had Republic of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan sent off in the second-half.

Blackburn Rovers form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-L-D-L

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Brentford Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Jacob Davenport and defender Scott Wharton. There are doubts over the availability of young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, star striker Adam Armstrong, German midfielder Lewis Holtby, and Spanish centre-back Daniel Ayala.

Injured: Scott Wharton, Jacob Davenport

Doubtful: Lewis Holtby, Adam Armstrong, Jarrad Branthwaite, Daniel Ayala

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Shandon Baptiste, while there are doubts over the availability of Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thomas Frank is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: Pontus Jansson

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Brentford Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Joe Rankin-Costello, Darragh Lenihan, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Barry Douglas, Bradley Dack, Tom Trybull, John Buckley, Harvey Elliott, Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Winston Reid, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Blackburn Rovers vs Brentford Prediction

Blackburn Rovers are currently 14th in the EFL Championship table, and have won only one of their last five league games. Striker Adam Armstrong has been a key player for them, having scored 19 goals in the league so far. His potential absence could prove to be a problem.

Brentford, on the other hand, are 4th in the league table. They have been one of the better sides in the league this season, but have lost three of their last five league games. The Bees are three points behind second-placed Watford, who have played a game more.

Brentford should be able to emerge victorious in this game.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Brentford

