Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Blackburn Rovers and Burnley square off at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

The Clarets suffered their first home defeat of the season last time out and head into the midweek clash looking to bounce back.

Blackburn Rovers failed to arrest their slump as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End on Saturday.

The Rovers have now gone seven consecutive games without a win, claiming four draws and losing three, including a 3-2 loss against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 19.

With 65 points from 43 games, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Millwall and Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Burnley suffered their first home defeat of the season on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by a resilient Queens Park Rangers side.

Vincent Kompany’s men, who have already confirmed their return to the Premier League, are currently facing a potential points deduction as they are under investigation by the EFL for alleged match-fixing.

The Clarets, however, hold a 10-point lead at the top of the table, having picked up 92 points from their 43 games so far.

Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 43 wins from the last 103 meetings between the long-time rivals, Burnley boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Blackburn Rovers have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Burnley are on a five-match winning streak against the Rovers and are unbeaten in their last eight meetings, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in March 2010.

Blackburn are winless in their last seven outings, claiming four wins and losing three since March’s 2-1 victory over Reading.

Burnley have picked up just one win in their last four away games across all competitions, losing once and claiming two draws since mid-March.

Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Prediction

While complacency is understandable, given their healthy lead at the top of the table, Burnley will be looking to quickly return to winning ways and restore some pride after their loss to QPR.

The Clarets are currently on a fine run of results against Blackburn and we are backing them to come away with another victory.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Burnley

Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)

