Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th, 2024

Blackburn Rovers take on Cambridge United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 6). This is their first meeting in the cup competition.

The Rovers - who are 17th in the Championship - are opening their campaign in the competition, having reached the fourth round in the EFL Cup (losing to Chelsea).

Meanwhile, Cambridge - who ply their trade in League 1 - entered the FA Cup in the first round, where they beat Bracknell Town 2-1 before blanking Fleetwood Town 4-0 in the next. Cambridge are 18th in their league and exited the EFL Cup in the first round (losing to Sutton United on penalties).

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers, prediction and betting tips for the game:

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Blackburn have played Cambridge 15 times, winning 10 and losing four.

The two sides haven't met since January 1993 when the Rovers won 3-2 in the League Cup

Blackburn and Cambridge have split their last six meetings, with the visitors last beating the Rovers 2-1 at home in the League Cup in February 1992.

The home side in the fixture has won the last nine games since a goalless draw in a League Division Two clash in December 1980 at Cambridge.

Blackburn have just one win in their last eight home games, losing six. Meanwhile, Cambridge have won only one of their 13 road games this season.

Form guide (across competitions, most recent first): Blackburn: D-L-L-L-L; Cambridge: L-L-W-W-D

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United prediction

Both sides have struggled this season, making it a difficult matchup to call. Blackburn's home form doesn't inspire much confidence, while Cambridge have struggled on the road.

Moreover, the fixture has never seen the away team emerge triumphant, losing 14 of 15 games. Going by Cambridge's current form away from home, the trend is expected to continue.

Hence, expect Blackburn to eke out a narrow win and snap their five-game winless run.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Cambridge

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United betting tips

Tip 1: Blackburn to win

Tip 2: Goals over/under: Over 2.5 (Their last three games have produced at least three goals.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes