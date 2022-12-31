Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023 

Blackburn Rovers will host Cardiff City at Ewood Park on Sunday (January 1) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign but have struggled to find their feet since their return to competitive action. Blackburn lost 2-1 to in-form Middlesbrough in their last game, taking the lead in the opening five minutes before finding themselves behind ten minutes after the restart. Blackburn are third with 39 points.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have endured a difficult season but have begun picking up points to avoid an impending relegation battle. They played out a goalless draw against Coventry City in their last game and could have no complaints after failing to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

The visitors are 19th in the league table with 28 points from 25 games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 75 meetings between Blackburn and Cardiff. The hosts lead 28-25, while 22 games have been drawn.

The visitors won 1-0 in the last meeting between the two sides, snapping their seven-game winless run in the fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven competitive outings.

Cardiff (20) are the lowest-scoring side in the Championship this season.

Blackburn are the only team in the top five tiers of English football yet to draw a league game this season.

Only four of the Riversiders' 12 league defeats this season have come at home.

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction

Blackburn are on a three-game losing streak and have now lost five of their last six competitive outings. They have lost their last three home games and could struggle here.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have drawn their last four games on the bounce and are winless in their last six league games. They have won just one of their last five away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Cardiff City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the Riversiders' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the hosts' last five games.)

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes