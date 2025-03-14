Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Blackburn Rovers lock horns with Cardiff City on matchday 38 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are coming off a narrow 1-0 midweek loss at Stoke City. Ali Al-Hamadi's 19th-minute effort proved to be the difference between the two teams.

With their fourth straight winless league outing, losing three - including the last two - the Rovers have slipped to ninth in the standings, with 52 points from 37 games, winning 15.

Meanwhile, Omer Riza's Cardiff are fresh off a 2-1 home loss to Luton Town in midweek. Following a goalless first period at the Cardiff City Stadium, Calum Chambers put the hosts in front five minutes into the second period.

However, Jordan Clark equalised seven minutes later before Thelo Aasgaard's 80th-minute strike completed the comeback win for Luton. The loss - third on the trot - keeps the Bluebirds in 20th place - with 36 points from 37 games, winning eight, just one point above the drop zone.

On that note, here's a look at th head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Blackburn-Cardiff Championship clash at Ewood Park:

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 85 meetings across competitions. Blackburn lead Cardiff 32-25, including a 3-1 Championship away win in November in their most recent meeting.

The Rovers are unbeaten in five games in the fixture - all in the Championship - winning four.

Blackburn have two wins and as many defeats in their last five home games across competitions.

Cardiff are winless in four road outings across competitions, losing three, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Blackburn: L-L-D-L-W; Cardiff: L-L-L-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns, especially Cardiff, who are struggling to stay afloat in the second division. In fact, the Bluebirds have won just once in eight games across competitions, losing five.

In terms of head-to-head, the Rovers have a clear advantage, and they have also had Cardiff's number in recent meetings. Blackburn have lost just once in 12 league meetings with the Bluebirds, winning six. Cardiff haven't won a league game at Ewood Park in their last eight visits.

The Bluebirds have struggled mightily on the road, winning once in 20 away league games, losing 10. Expect the trend to continue even though their upcoming opponents aren't in the best of form either.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Cardiff City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City betting tips

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Blackburn to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in four games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Cardiff's last three league games.)

