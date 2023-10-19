Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Blackburn Rovers will welcome Cardiff City to Ewood Park for an EFL Championship matchday 12 fixture on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to build on their thumping 4-0 away victory over QPR before the international break. Arnor Sigurdsson scored a brace while Sammie Szmodics scored a goal and provided an assist in the rout.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Watford on home turf. The Bluebirds went ahead through Mark McGuinness in the 26th minute while Vakoun Bayo leveled matters nine minutes into the second half.

The draw saw the Welsh outfit drop to eighth spot in the table, having garnered 17 points from 11 games. Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, are 17th with 13 points to show for their efforts in 11 games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 77 occasions in the past. Blackburn Rovers lead 30-25.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Blackburn Rovers claimed a 5-2 home win to progress in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Blackburn Rovers have won four of the last five head-to-head games and have lost just one of the last 10 (four draws).

The last six away goals that Cardiff City have conceded on the road have come in the second half.

Blackburn Rovers' league games this season have averaged 13.5 corner kicks per game, the second-highest in the league behind Plymouth Argyle.

Cardiff City have not won at Ewood Park since 2012, losing three and drawing five games since then.

Blackburn Rovers are aiming to avoid losing three successive games in the league at home for the first time since 2019.

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction

The international break came at the wrong time for Blackburn Rovers, with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side having snapped a four-game losing streak with a comfortable victory.

Cardiff City, for their part, are just outside the playoff spots and a win here could take them back into the top six. However, they are without a win on this ground in over a decade.

Blackburn Rovers' games tend to be high-scoring affairs and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a stalemate.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Cardiff City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals