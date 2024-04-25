Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Blackburn Rovers host Coventry City at Ewood Park on Saturday (April 27) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a largely disappointing campaign as they look to avoid the drop. Blackburn lost 3-1 to fellow relegation battlers Sheffield Wednesday last time out, heading into the break level at 1-1 before their opponents scored twice after the restart to snatch all three points. Blackburn are 19th in the league table with 49 points.

Coventry, meanwhile, have had their struggles as they seek a playoff spot. They lost 3-2 to Hull City after losing on penalties to Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals, recovering from a three-goal deficit.

The visitors are eight in the points table with 63 points from 43 games and must win to retain hopes of securing playoff football.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Blackburn and Coventry, who lead 19-15.

Coventry are unbeaten in six games in the fixture.

Blackburn are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

The Riversiders have conceded 74 goals in the Championship. Only relegated Rotherham United (85) have conceded more.

Ten of Coventry's 14 league wins this season have come on the road.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Prediction

Blackburn have lost two of their last three games and have won two of their last 15 across competitions. They are without a home win since February.

Coventry, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak after winning five of six games. They have lost three of their last four away league games but should have enough to pick up a point.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-1 Coventry

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)