Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City get round 28 of EFL Championship underway when they lock horns on Tuesday. Coventry are unbeaten in their last six visits to Ewood Park and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Blackburn Rovers were sent crashing back down to earth last Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Before that, John Eustace’s men snapped their five-game winless run on January 11 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, four days before thrashing Portsmouth 3-0 on home turf.

Blackburn Rovers have picked up 12 wins and six draws from their 27 Championship games to collect 42 points and sit fifth in the table, one point above sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff spot.

Coventry City, on the other hand, continued their fine run of results as they secured a 1-0 victory over Bristol City at the Coventry Building Society Arena last time out.

The Sky Blues have now gone unbeaten in five of their last six matches, claiming two draws and three wins, including a penalty-shootout victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on January 11.

With 32 points from 27 matches, Coventry City are currently 14th in the Championship standings, level on points with 15th-placed Oxford United.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Coventry City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Blackburn Rovers have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Blackburn are without a win in their last eight games against Coventry, losing three and claiming five draws since a 4-0 victory in October 2020.

Coventry have failed to taste victory in their last four away matches, picking up just one point from a possible 12 since December’s 1-0 win at Millwall.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Prediction

Blackburn have struggled for consistency of late but they will fancy their chances against Coventry who have managed just one point from their last four away matches. While we expect Coventry to put up a fight, we are backing the home side to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Coventry City

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

