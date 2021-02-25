Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Blackburn Rovers will welcome Coventry City to Ewood Park on Saturday for a matchday 33 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The two sides come into this clash on the back of defeats. The hosts were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller that ended in a 3-2 away victory for Watford.

A second half strike from Ben Cabango was enough to give Swansea City a narrow 1-0 win over Coventry City on Wednesday.

That defeat meant that the Sky Blues were unable to steer further clear of the relegation zone and currently sit in 20th spot, five points above the dropzone.

Blackburn Rovers are more comfortable in 15th spot, although they will need a win to enable them to cross the magic 40-point mark.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings in the past between the two sides. Coventry City have the slightly better record with 17 wins, while Blackburn Rovers were victorious on 15 previous occasions.

Draws are extremely rare occurences, with just six matches having ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when Blackburn Rovers ran riot in a 4-0 whitewash away from home.

Blackburn Rovers are currently on a free fall, having lost their last five games consecutively. Coventry City have fared slightly better, with four points picked up from the last 15 available.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Coventry City form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors have four players ruled out for the visit of Coventry City. Bradley Johnson (hamstring), Daniel Ayala (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

Lewis Holtby is also a concern with a knee injury.

There are no suspension issues for manager Tony Mowbray.

Injuries: Bradley Johnson, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Lewis Holtby

Suspension: None

Coventry City

Two players are sidelined for Coventry City. Matt Godden (foot) and Jodi Jones (ACL) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Robbins.

🎥 WATCH:



Here's a preview of what Sam McCallum had to say after the final whistle. #PUSB



Full Video ➡ https://t.co/RbCNUbzBSV pic.twitter.com/vK80iE6sOq — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) February 25, 2021

Injuries: Matt Godden, Jodi Jones

Suspension: none

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Barry Douglas, Jarrad Branthwaite, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Nyambe; Corry Evans, Lewis Travis, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Joe Rothwell

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Julien Da Costa; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Tyler Walker

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Prediction

The two sides' poor run of form makes it difficult to predict a winner. However, Blackburn's open-ended style of play suggests that goals could be scored at both ends.

We are predicting a share of the spoils in a score draw.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Coventry City