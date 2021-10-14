Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Blackburn Rovers will host Coventry City at Ewood Park for a matchday 12 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The league returns after a two-week break to observe the international window. The eighth-placed hosts are looking to secure maximum points to boost their chances of entering the playoff spots.

Coventry City currently sit in third place on 22 points, three points behind table-toppers Bournemouth.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Blackpool before the international break.

Shayne Lavery opened the scoring in the fourth minute before being substituted soon after due to injury. His replacement Jerry Yates scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 24th minute, just two minutes after coming on.

Coventry City ran riot in a comprehensive 4-1 home victory over Fulham. Viktor Gyokres' second half brace inspired a thrilling comeback that saw the Sky Blues score four goals after the break.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides and Coventry City have a slightly better record with 17 wins to their name.

Blackburn Rovers were victorious on 15 occasions while five matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when goals in either half from Ben Brereton and Matthew James saw both sides play out a 1-1 draw.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Coventry City form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Joe Rankin-Costello (ankle), Bradley Dack (ACL) and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) have all been sidelined by fitness issues.

Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke (knock) are both doubts for the fixture while Ben Brereton is still away on international duty with Chile. Ryan Nyambe has recovered from his concussion and could be in line for a return. Tyrhys Dolan (tonsilitis) and Sam Gallagher (hamstring) are also doubts for the game.

Injuries: Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Ben Brereton

Doubtful: Darragh Lenihan, Jan Paul van Hecke, Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher

Coventry City

Ian Maatsen has been suspended for accumulating yellow cards while Josh Eccles has been ruled out due to injury. Matty Godden has also been suspended after being found guilty of diving in the match against Fulham. Martyn Waghorn has finished his ten-day isolation due to COVID-19, but is doubtful for the game.

Injury: Josh Eccles

Suspension: Ian Maatsen, Matty Godden

Doubtful: Martyn Waghorn

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Ian Poveda, Reda Khadra; Daniel Butherworth

Coventry City @Coventry_City bit.ly/2YPxWrm OFFICIALS: Matthew Donohue will be the man in the middle of City's clash with Blackburn Rovers this weekend. #PUSB OFFICIALS: Matthew Donohue will be the man in the middle of City's clash with Blackburn Rovers this weekend. #PUSB➡ bit.ly/2YPxWrm https://t.co/5V0MCE27v7

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore (GK); Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Tyler Walker

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry City are the more in-form side, although Blackburn Rovers have home advantage in their favor. The hosts have suffered consecutive defeats and will be keen to get back on track by nicking three points in front of their fans.

Both sides' attacking verve means they will each likely get on the scoresheet in a high-scoring and thrilling draw.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Coventry City

